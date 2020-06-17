STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kolar: Accused tests positive, 22 cops quarantined

As a precautionary measure, all of them have been quarantined and their swabs sent for testing. He said the station and the area around it has been sanitised. 

coronavirus sample testing

Representational image. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLAR: As many as 22 police officers, including Deputy Superintendent of Police Narayanswamy and Police Sub-Inspector Srinivas have been quarantined after an accused tested positive, in Mulbagal of Kolar district. Speaking to TNIE, Kolar Superintendent of Police Karthick Reddy said, on June 7, a dowry death case was reported in Mulbagal town.

The husband of the victim was arrested on June 10 and brought to the station to complete formalities. Later, he was taken to the jail ward at the designated hospital, where his swab was collected. He tested positive on June 15. Reddy said that when the accused was brought to the station, about 20 officers, along with the DySP, visited the station. As a precautionary measure, all of them have been quarantined and their swabs sent for testing. He said the station and the area around it has been sanitised. 

