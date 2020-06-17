STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Ordinance on land reforms in 10 days: Revenue Minister R Ashok

Says move will help improve agricultural exports, create job opportunities

Published: 17th June 2020 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2020 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

Red gram farming, Agriculture

Representaional image. (File photo| Jithendra M, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Strongly defending the government’s decision to amend the Karnataka Land Reforms Act to allow non-agriculturalists to buy agricultural land, Revenue Minister R Ashok on Tuesday said the proposed changes will help farm as well as industrial growth in Karnataka.

The minister said since the Assembly is not in session, they are contemplating about implementing the reforms through an ordinance, which will be issued within the next 10 days.  “We will discuss it with the Chief Minister and the ordinance will be issued soon,” Ashok said while addressing members and affiliated associations of KASSIA in Bengaluru.

The amendments to Sections 79 A, B and 80 of the Act will remove the “unnecessary hurdles in purchase of land” by non-agriculturists for legitimate purposes, he said, adding that there is a need to develop agriculture and also help industries grow. 

Stating that Gujarat is doing much better compared to Karnataka in terms of export of agricultural produce, the minister said the proposed changes will help in setting up processing units in rural areas, thereby helping improve agriculture exports, generate employment opportunities and also boost economic activities.

Dismissing apprehensions that big firms will purchase lands from small farmers, the minister felt it will help many agriculture university graduates to take up farming. “We can provide employment to only 5 per cent of graduates coming from agriculture universities every year. What will the remaining 95 per cent graduates do with all the knowledge about agriculture if they cannot even purchase agricultural land?” he asked. KASSIA president R Raju said the reforms will help improve the state’s agricultural exports and generate employment opportunities in rural areas.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka Land Reforms Act Revenue Minister R Ashok
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi makes his opening remarks at a meeting of CMs of 21 states and UTs. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Sacrifice of our jawans won't go in vain: PM Modi breaks silence on India-China standoff
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
RIP Colonel Santosh Babu: Proud of my son's sacrifice, mother says
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp