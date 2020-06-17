STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Seditious silence': Siddaramaiah tears into PM Modi over India-China standoff

He also levelled similar allegations against Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the Indo-China conflict.

Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (File photo | EPS)

BENGALURU: Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Wednesday dubbed as "seditious" and "anti- people", Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'silence' on violent clashes along the Sino-Indian border.

Following the face-off between Indian and Chinese troops at Galwan valley in Ladakh, in which 20 Indian soldiers were martyred, Siddaramaiah in a series of tweets said that the Prime Minister did not give any official statement about the developments unfolding on the border.

"It's almost seven weeks since the border disputes started with China. However, till now the Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Defence Minister Rajnath Singh did not give any official statement. The silence of the rulers is not only anti-people but also seditious," Siddaramaiah tweeted.

He added that it was not the government but the country, which fights against the enemy nation and that the dispensation was answerable to the people of the country.

"It is the people of the country who have reposed their trust on the Central government. It is the responsibility of the government to take people into confidence," Siddaramaiah stated in his tweet.

The former chief minister said the Congress was always committed to the unity, integrity and sovreignty of the country.

He stressed that the supreme sacrifice of the soldiers should not go waste and called upon people to pay tribute to the valourous soldiers who laid down their lives. He also appealed to the people to condemn China.

