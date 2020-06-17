STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Warriors among 317 new Covid cases, tally now at 7,530; seven dead

An 86-year-old woman, diagnosed with ILI and suffering from diabetes, hypertension was admitted on June 10 and died on Monday. 

Security guards in PPE stand at the main gate of Gosha Hospital in Shivajinagar, Bengaluru, to regulate entry of visitors, on Tuesday | vinod Kumar T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Seven frontline workers, who are at the core of state’s fight against Covid-19, tested positive on Tuesday. Of them, three are staff nurses — two women and one man — at Victoria Hospital, one woman from the Food and Civil Supplies Department at Vikas Soudha, one woman Swacchta worker at NIMHANS, an assistant sub-inspector from VV Puram Traffic Police station, who was soon going to retire, passed away on Monday and tested positive later, and a driver at the Sampangi Ramanagar police station.

The Food and Civil Supplies Department office at Vikas Soudha was sealed and santised. Fifty people on duty with the nurses at Victoria Hospital were quarantined, but they tested negative. Victoria 
officials said that the nurses were wearing PPEs, and it is being investigated as to how they got infected. 
The total number of cases went up by 317 on Tuesday, taking the tally to 7,530. The state also recorded seven new Covid deaths. Five of them were from Bengaluru Urban alone, while one each was from Ramanagara and Bidar districts. With this, the toll now stands at 94 with four non-Covid deaths. 

In Bengaluru, a 72-year-old man who died was a contact of P4317. He was suffering from diabetes, hypertension and a chronic kidney disease. He was admitted on June 6 at the designated hospital and died on Monday. A 60-year-old man was brought dead to the designated hospital on Monday. A 65-year-old woman patient, diagnosed with SARI, died on Monday. An 85-year-old woman, diagnosed with SARI and a known case of diabetes and hypertension, was admitted on Saturday and died on Monday.

An 86-year-old woman, diagnosed with ILI and suffering from diabetes, hypertension was admitted on June 10 and died on Monday. In Ramnagara, a 48-year-old man, diagnosed with SARI and admitted on June 13, died on Monday. In Bidar, a 49-year-old man, diagnosed with SARI and a known case of diabetes and hypertension, was admitted on Sunday and died on Monday. 

Of the 317 positives, 108 are interstate travellers, while 78 are international passengers. Dakshina Kannada district saw the highest number of 79 positive cases, Kalabuargi 63 cases, Ballari 53, Bengaluru Urban 47, Dharwad eight, Udupi and Shivamogga seven cases each, Uttara Kannada, Yadgir and Raichur six cases each, Chikkamagaluru, Gadag and Ramanagar four cases each, Bidar and Belgavi three each, Koppal two and Bidar and Tumakuru one each.

Fighters testing positive
Three are staff nurses at Victoria Hospital, one woman from the Food and Civil Supplies Department at Vikas Soudha, one woman Swacchta worker at NIMHANS, an assistant sub-inspector from VV Puram Traffic Police station, who was soon going to retire, passed away on Monday and tested positive later, and a driver at the Sampangi Ramanagar police station.

