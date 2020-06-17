STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
With days to retire, Bengaluru cop succumbs to virus

Apart from him, another 59-year-old ASI also tested positive from the same station. 

Published: 17th June 2020 06:23 AM

Health officials screen personnel at VV Puram Traffic Police Station, in Bengaluru, after an ASI died from Covid-19 | Shriram BN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 60-year-old Assistant Sub-Inspector from VV Puram Traffic Police Station, who was about to retire, passed away on Monday, and later tested positive for coronavirus. Though several police officers have tested positive for Covid-19 across the state, he is the first officer to have died from the virus.  
The cop was on leave and was suffering from heart-related ailments already. He suffered a heart attack and was declared dead at a private hospital. He was later taken to KC General Hospital, where his throat swab was collected. His results came back positive on Monday evening.

Apart from him, another 59-year-old ASI also tested positive from the same station. Primary and secondary contacts of the deceased, including other traffic police officers he worked with, will be quarantined. Now, a total of 93 staffers from the station are under home quarantine. 

“The station will also be sealed and sanitised for two days, after which it will reopen,” said BR Ravikanthe Gowda, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic). Recently, a police officer from Shankarapuram police station tested positive and the premises was sanitised. The Central Crime Branch was also recently sealed after some officers came in contact with an accused who was Covid-positive.

