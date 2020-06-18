STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Daily visit to temple okay, why not one trip to poll booth: HC

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday directed the State Election Commission (SEC) to reconsider its decision to postpone the gram panchayat (GP) elections. 

Published: 18th June 2020 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2020 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka high court

Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday directed the State Election Commission (SEC) to reconsider its decision to postpone the gram panchayat (GP) elections. “We direct the SEC to reconsider the decision in the light of observations made by the court and the subsequent order passed by the Centre on May 30, on the lockdown.

In fact, the State Government has thrown open temples, restaurants, shopping malls from June 8. The SEC will have to reconsider the decision before July 1, the next date of hearing,” the court said. In a lighter vein, a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Nataraj Rangaswamy orally observed, “People are going to temples repeatedly, but they have to go to the polling station to cast their votes only once”. The court also referred to the SSLC examination being conducted in the state.

The court was hearing a public interest petition filed by KC Kondaiah and others challenging the SEC notification of May 28 postponing the GP elections owing to ‘unavoidable circumstances’. Arguing for the petitioners, Prof Ravivarma Kumar drew the attention of the court to the fact that the GP election was postponed just three days before the lockdown was lifted. Issuing notice to the State, SEC and others, the bench noted that Article 243 of the Constitution mandates the SEC to hold elections before expiry of term of the panchayats.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka High Court
India Matters
Packages of Dexamethasone are displayed in a pharmacy in Omaha, Nebraska, USA. (Photo | AP)
UK's Covid-19 drug Dexamethasone is cheap, commonly available in India
Fitch Ratings (File Photo | PTI)
Fitch Ratings revises India's outlook to 'negative' from 'stable'
Electronics stores have seen a decline in the sale of Chinese products. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
LAC standoff: Boycott of China products a tall order, trade unlikely to be hurt
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
There will be no more fresh nationwide lockdowns, says PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
PM Modi makes his opening remarks at a meeting of CMs of 21 states and UTs. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Sacrifice of our jawans won't go in vain: PM Modi breaks silence on India-China standoff
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp