Karnataka observes 'Mask Day' today to raise COVID-19 awareness 

BENGALURU: As the state is set to observe Mask Day on Thursday, the sale and demand for masks in the city and other parts of the state have shot up.



“Usually, I sell not more than 20 masks a day, but now the sales have doubled. It is not because of increased awareness, but because of people wanting to take pictures wearing them,” said Akaash, a mask seller near City market.

People are looking for different kinds of fancy masks for Mask Day. Some have given orders to tailors to get masks with special characters and messages stitched on them. Many groups of people, including college students and working professionals, have decided to wear similar masks for taking pictures to post on social media.



“We all ordered red coloured masks so that we bank employees look the same and can be a part of the government’s initiative for Mask Day,” said Sakshi K, a private bank employee. The production of masks also increased after Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa announced on Monday that the state will observe Mask Day on Thursday.

“We got calls from customers to increase the production,” said Pradeep K, a factory manager in Peenya.

The number of roadside stalls selling masks also increased due to the demand. Meanwhile, Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar said, “Film actors, sportspersons and other celebrities, a total of 50 people, will take part in a padayatra from the Ambedkar statue in Vidhana Soudha to spread awareness on masks.