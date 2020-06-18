STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka observes 'Mask Day' today to raise COVID-19 awareness 

Karnataka recorded 204 COVID-19 positive cases in a single day on June 17, with 55 of them in Bengaluru Urban district.

Published: 18th June 2020 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2020 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

mask, coronavirus

A boy puts on a mask while standing in front of graffiti done by artist Baadal Nanjundaswamy, in RT Nagar, Bengaluru. (PHOTO | SHRIRAM BN, EPS)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the state is set to observe Mask Day on Thursday, the sale and demand for masks in the city and other parts of the state have shot up. 

“Usually, I sell not more than 20 masks a day, but now the sales have doubled. It is not because of increased awareness, but because of people wanting to take pictures wearing them,” said Akaash, a mask seller near City market. 

People are looking for different kinds of fancy masks for Mask Day. Some have given orders to tailors to get masks with special characters and messages stitched on them. Many groups of people, including college students and working professionals, have decided to wear similar masks for taking pictures to post on social media. 

CLICK HERE FOR COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES

“We all ordered red coloured masks so that we bank employees look the same and can be a part of the government’s initiative for Mask Day,” said Sakshi K, a private bank employee. The production of masks also increased after Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa announced on Monday that the state will observe Mask Day on Thursday.

“We got calls from customers to increase the production,” said Pradeep K, a factory manager in Peenya.
The number of roadside stalls selling masks also increased due to the demand. Meanwhile, Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar said, “Film actors, sportspersons and other celebrities, a total of 50 people, will take part in a padayatra from the Ambedkar statue in Vidhana Soudha to spread awareness on masks.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19 coronavirus lockdown Mask Day
India Matters
Packages of Dexamethasone are displayed in a pharmacy in Omaha, Nebraska, USA. (Photo | AP)
UK's Covid-19 drug Dexamethasone is cheap, commonly available in India
Fitch Ratings (File Photo | PTI)
Fitch Ratings revises India's outlook to 'negative' from 'stable'
Electronics stores have seen a decline in the sale of Chinese products. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
LAC standoff: Boycott of China products a tall order, trade unlikely to be hurt
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
There will be no more fresh nationwide lockdowns, says PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The mortal remains of Colonel Santosh Babu were departed to Suryapet in an ambulance after a wreath-laying ceremony at Hakimpet airforce station in Hyderabad. (Photo| RVK Rao, EPS)
RIP Colonel Santosh Babu: Martyred officer's last rites to be conducted in Telangana's Kesaram
People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp