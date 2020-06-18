Mandya zila parishad bags national award

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The Mandya zilla panchayat has won the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Sashaktikaran Puraskar (DDUPSP), a national award given by the Ministry of Panchayat Raj to the best performing ZPs across the country. Mandya is the only district from Karnataka to bag the award which comes with a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh.

Expressing happiness, ZP CEO K Yalakki said, “The focus on improving the civic services in the district along with special attention to segregation of waste, plastic-free panchayats, social sector performance, e-governance and many other aspects helped us fare well,” he said. MP Sumalatha Ambareesh said, “The credit goes to all those who strove hard to take the administration to the grassroots.”