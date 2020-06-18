Naushad case: CCB to grill Ravi Poojary

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: CCB police have started probing the involvement of gangster Ravi Poojary in the 2009 murder of advocate Naushad Kashimji. Police have obtained Poojary’s custody for 10 days for the case.



JCP (Crime) Sandeep Patil, who is also heading the investigations into Poojary’s old cases, said that the DG&IGP had transferred the Naushad case to the CCB. “The probe will focus on Poojary’s involvement in the murder,” Patil said. It is learnt that a CCB team has reached Mangaluru to probe the case. Naushad Kashimji, a human rights advocate, was shot dead in his apartment at Falnir in Mangaluru on April 9, 2009.