Plan to run to exam hall in COVID-19 times? Here's what happened to student who tried it

Raghottam Koppar By

Express News Service

GADAG: A PUC student was forced to write his exams in a separate hall at the J T College in Gadag on Thursday after recording a high temperature but not because he was ill.

The student from Gadag town came to the college premises late and ran inside. This led to the thermal screening showing a high temperature.

Two other students -- a boy and a girl -- were from Dharwad district's Annigeri village which is a containment zone. They too had separate seating arrangements as a precautionary measure.

Gadag DC M G Hiremath said, "Thermal screening showed a high temperature for one candidate who came running into the college. Two candidates were from Annigeri's containment area and their sitting arrangements were made separately but they had no fever or any other symptoms."

M M Naragund, JT PU College principal, said, "Students who came from Annigeri were seated separately in separate rooms. A team of two health officials and two from the college were watching them if they needed any help. Another boy came running, so thermal screening showed high temperature. We seated him in a separate room but after the exam, he was again tested and found normal."