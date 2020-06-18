STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Return of the native: Karnataka looks to boost skills

Asked about more people being interested in certain sectors, he said many have shown interest in agriculture and hospitality.

BENGALURU: Karnataka is prepared for the rush of the returnees. As the number of those returning to the state has begun to swell, the government is ready with its skill updating and employment generation programme.  

About 41,000 people who returned to Karnataka from other states and countries have registered their names with the Karnataka Skill Development Department and are interested in taking up agriculture, construction and work in the tourism sector.

The department, which is aiming to solve the unemployment problem of the returnees, told them to register giving details like if they need special training, their education qualification, etc.  There are close to 40 options including agriculture, handicrafts, logistics, 

food processing, and hospitality, among others.Speaking to The New Indian Express, Deputy CM and Skill Development Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said since they expected a huge rush, they started the process last month itself. “Of the 41,000 registered people, 7,000 are from outside India, mainly from the Middle Eastern countries, who have lost their jobs due to the corona crisis and economic slowdown,” he said.  

‘Returnees interested in agri, hospitality’

“In the coming days we are expecting more people from the UK and the US. The State government is prepared to rehabilitate them,” Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said. Asked about more people being interested in certain sectors, he said many have shown interest in agriculture and hospitality.

“Agriculture is a vast sector which includes horticulture, floriculture, sericulture and animal husbandry. We will put them in the institutes which offer short-term training.  It holds good for other sectors too. Many of them might be experienced and not certified. Such short-term courses will enable them to get certificates. In case they are willing to start on their own, we are ready to provide them loan.” He said if we take this opportunity, it can be a boon for the State and its economy.

Focus on ITIs
Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has asked officials to take steps to constitute an advisory committee for Industrial Training Institutes, comprising experts from the industrial sector.This will help students get jobs. At present, there are 112 ITIs in the State which are now associated with the industries. Based on the demand from industries, training will be provided which will also increase employment opportunities.

