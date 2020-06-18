Second PUC exam results planned for first week of July: Karnataka minister

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Suresh Kumar on Thursday said the department is planning to publish the results of the second PUC board examination by the first week of July.

He also beckoned all evaluators to arrive for the evaluation of the pending subjects.

Out of the 39 subjects, valuation has been completed for 26 subjects so far, while corrections for 9 subjects are in their last phase. The papers that are pending to be evaluated are Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Computer Science, Statistics, and Biology and English.

Evalutaion for English paper will be held in 20 districts, said Suresh, urging teachers to gather for the evalution across the state considering the high number of attendees for the paper.

He also assured timely renumeration. Unlike the previous years, where the renumerations were delayed, the first phase of renumerations have already been released, he said.