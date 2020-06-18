STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Stranded TN seaman dies after cardiac arrest

The death of a co-worker has compounded the agony of the seafarers, who have not been allowed to step outside due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Published: 18th June 2020 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2020 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 43-year seafarer from Tamil Nadu, employed in the kitchen on board MV Astoria, a ship docked at the Port of Tilbury in the United Kingdom for the past 100 days, died after he suffered a cardiac arrest in the early hours of Wednesday. The death took place on Vasco Da Gama, another stranded ship on which the Astoria crew had been shifted on Tuesday night.

Crew members said that Balajee Krishnakumar was in a depressed state, and desperate to be with his family at Tambaram in Chennai. The 168 crew members have been stranded in Essex since March 9 and have repeatedly requested that they be repatriated to India. TNIE had highlighted their plight in its edition dated June 3. Cooks, bartenders and security staff from Goa, Kerala, Maharashtra, New Delhi and Tamil Nadu are among those on the ship.

The death of a co-worker has compounded the agony of the seafarers, who have not been allowed to step outside due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The crew was shifted after the contract for Astoria expired, and it headed to Portugal. A staffer said that Balajee, a father of two young kids, was employed as ‘First Cook’. “He signed his 7-month contract in August last year and it expired in March.

But none of us could go home. He was in good physical shape and this is a shock to all of us,” he said. Balajee was a quiet person and kept to himself, another staffer said. Staffers told TNIE, on condition of anonymity, that Balajee had been upset and keen to be with his family. “It’s not just him who is depressed, many of us are too, due to this prolonged confinement,” said one member. One source said it could be a case of suicide due to depression. However, this could not be confirmed with the ship authorities. The chances of death due to Covid-19 was ruled out as the crew is tested regularly, said a seaman.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Packages of Dexamethasone are displayed in a pharmacy in Omaha, Nebraska, USA. (Photo | AP)
UK's Covid-19 drug Dexamethasone is cheap, commonly available in India
Fitch Ratings (File Photo | PTI)
Fitch Ratings revises India's outlook to 'negative' from 'stable'
Electronics stores have seen a decline in the sale of Chinese products. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
LAC standoff: Boycott of China products a tall order, trade unlikely to be hurt
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
There will be no more fresh nationwide lockdowns, says PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
PM Modi makes his opening remarks at a meeting of CMs of 21 states and UTs. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Sacrifice of our jawans won't go in vain: PM Modi breaks silence on India-China standoff
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp