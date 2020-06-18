With 8 deaths, toll crosses 100; Karnataka sees 204 positives

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state recorded 204 Covid-19 positive cases in a single day on Wednesday, with 55 of them in Bengaluru Urban district. There were also eight deaths, taking the toll past the 100-mark. Bengaluru Urban accounted for five of these casualties. Of the 204 cases, 106 were inter-state passengers, including two international passengers.

Dr Vishal Rao, Oncosurgeon and member of the Covid-19 consultative group said, “The number of cases are definitely going to rise and we need to be prepared. What we need to focus on now is reverse quarantine, where the elderly need to be taken care of, and also safeguard those with non-communicable diseases.” The total number of cases in the state now stands at 7,734 with 2,824 active cases and 4,804 discharged. On Wednesday alone, 348 people were discharged. The death toll is now 102.

A 90-year-old male patient, a resident of Bengaluru Urban, who was diagnosed with SARI and had diabetes, became the oldest fatality so far. He was admitted on June 14 and died on June 16. A 70-year-old female who was diagnosed with ILI and was admitted on June 10, died on Wednesday. A 64-year-old male, who was diagnosed with ILI on June 14, died the next day.

Another 61-year-old man, who was diagnosed with SARI and hospitalised on June 15, died on Tuesday. Lastly , a 39-year-old female known case of chronic kidney disease and hypertension, admitted on June 13 died on June 16. A 56-year-old woman from Shivamogga, with SARI, hypertension and chronic kidney disease, a 26-year-old male from Bidar with complaints of fever and a 62-year-old male patient from Ballari were the other fatalities.

Among the 55 Covid-19 positive cases in Bengaluru Urban, 14 had Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) and 18 had Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI). In other parts of the state, Yadgir recorded 37 cases, Bellary 29, Kalaburgi 19, Bidar 12, Dakshina Kannada and Dharwad districts eight new cases each. Mandya district saw seven cases, Hassan added five, Bagalkot and Udupi and Shivamogga districts four each. Davanagere, Chikkaballapura and Uttara Kannada recorded three cases each and one case each was recorded from Raichur, Mysuru and Bengaluru Rural.

Pvt hospitals should report all cases

Bengaluru: The Health and Family Welfare Department has reiterated that it is mandatory for all private medical establishments to notify or report all suspected Covid-19 cases including Influenza Like Illness, Severe Acute Respiratory Illness, pneumonia to BBMP/health administration, district surveillance units or district health officers.

“It has been noticed that private hospitals are referring all ILI/SARI cases to Covid-19 hospitals once the positivity report is received. This is leading to interruption and delay in treatment of patients and causing an increase in mortality,” the order said. On May 8, the government had mandated that medical establishments must upload details of suspected Covid-19 cases on the website kpme.karnataka.tech.