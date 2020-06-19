STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Afraid of English, 1,457 rural students remain absent for PUC exam in Tumakuru

While as many as 657 students out of 665 out of the district and all the five from out of state attended the examination.

Published: 19th June 2020 01:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2020 01:01 AM   |  A+A-

DC Rakesh Kumar supervises the II PUC examination at a centre in Tumakuru on Thursday.

DC Rakesh Kumar supervises the II PUC examination at a centre in Tumakuru on Thursday.

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: As many as 1,457 students remained absent for the II PUC English examinations held in over fifty examination centres across the district on Thursday.

The absentees were mostly from rural areas who were afraid of the language and the repeaters who had failed last time as well, remarked an official.

Yet, some of the repeaters looking much older than the freshers were found writing the examination.

Overall 24,970 students had registered and of them 23,513(94.16 percent) gave the exam. While as many as 657 students out of 665 out of the district and all the five from out of state attended the examination.

At Siddaganga College centre at the town hall, traffic was jammed following the parents arrived in huge numbers by their vehicles to drop their children.

The students were on time at the premises of the examination halls.

"They turned role models by following the Standard Operating Procedure(SOP) and set an example for the forthcoming SSLC examinations," remarked Pradeep Kumar, an NCC officer who was in charge of Sarvodaya PU College's examination hall that alone accounted for over 1,400 students.

Deputy Commissioner Dr K Rakesh Kumar himself paid a visit to the halls and monitored the situation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
PUC English exam Karnataka fear of english
India Matters
For representational purposes
Ladakh standoff: Hundreds of Twitter handles from Pakistan spreading false info
A view of the Rajya Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (File | PTI)
19 Rajya Sabha seats up for grabs, 3 states in focus as elections begin
Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagment party on June 30, 2018, held at Antilla, in south Mumbai.
Sushant Singh Rajput's demise: Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar lose Instagram followers
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Modi govt's pet project Bharatmala Phase-1 to get delayed by 4 years: ICRA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With no one venturing out to the sea for fishing, mechanised fishing boats are anchored at Kasimedu Fishing Harbour in Chennai | P Jawahar
Chennai Lockdown Day 1: Fish seller throws hundreds of fish into dustbin
Late Malayalam director Sachy
'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' director Sachy passes away, Mollywood pays tribute
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp