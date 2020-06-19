IAS officers transferred 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government transfer red Dr N Nagambika Devi, who was Additional Chief Secretary Cooperation Department, as Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Women and Child Development and Empowerment of Differently Abled and Senior Citizens. Tushar Girinath will take charge as Principal Secretary, Cooperation Department. Harsh Gupta, Special Officer and Competent Authority, IMA, has been transferred as commissioner, Survey, Settlement and Land Records. N Jayaram has been posted as BWSSB Chairman.

H Basavarajendra, chief executive officer and executive member, Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board, has been transferred as commissioner, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services, Bengaluru. S R Natesha, Conservator of Forests and Commissioner, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services has been transferred as Conservator of Forests and Director, Project Elephant.