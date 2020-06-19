Karnataka cabinet to decide rates of COVID-19 treatment: Sriramulu

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The rates for COVID-19 treatment in private hospitals will be decided in the next cabinet meeting said Karnataka Minister of Health Sriramulu. He was speaking after the COVID-19 task force had a meeting on Thursday.

Private hospital associations had recommended Rs 5,200 for Ab-ArK patients, Rs 15,000 for insurance and cash patients in the general ward. The rates were higher for oxygen, ICU and ventilator facilities.