Karnataka cabinet to decide rates of COVID-19 treatment: Sriramulu
Private hospital associations had recommended Rs 5,200 for Ab-ArK patients, Rs 15,000 for insurance and cash patients in the general ward.
Published: 19th June 2020 12:30 AM | Last Updated: 19th June 2020 12:30 AM | A+A A-
BENGALURU: The rates for COVID-19 treatment in private hospitals will be decided in the next cabinet meeting said Karnataka Minister of Health Sriramulu. He was speaking after the COVID-19 task force had a meeting on Thursday.
Private hospital associations had recommended Rs 5,200 for Ab-ArK patients, Rs 15,000 for insurance and cash patients in the general ward. The rates were higher for oxygen, ICU and ventilator facilities.