PU II students get done with last paper

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The first board examination post the lockdown was held on Thursday with second-year Pre-University students writing the English paper. Earlier scheduled on March 23, the last paper was postponed due to the pandemic-induced lockdown.A total of 5,96,300 students had registered to write the examination, but 23,635 students remained absent due to various reasons, including the fear of infection. In all, 5,72,665 students wrote the examination on Thursday across 1,016 centres in the state. There was a 2%increase in attendance for the English paper as compared to 2019.

While at most centres, social distancing and Covid-19 safety norms were strictly followed, after the completion of the examination, many students, who were meeting each other after two months, were seen shaking hands and hugging, throwing caution to the winds.

The education department has also taken note of social distancing violations, specially parents thronging the examination centres in many districts, despite being asked not to. “This was witnessed at about 26 of the 1,016 centres,” said Primary and Secondary Education Minister Minister S Suresh Kumar. “Showcause notices will be issued to chief examiners. The department will act on it after inquiry,” he said.