BSY advises ministers on dist visit protocol

According to sources in the CMO, this has been the practice for 40 years, but was broken over a period of time.

Published: 20th June 2020 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2020 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hoping to streamline matters and improve communication, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has written to all ministers, urging them to inform local legislators prior to visiting their assembly constituencies and districts.Yediyurappa asked them to inform the MLAs, MLCs, district party unit chief and others, before their visit to hold official meetings. The ministers have been told to interact with local legislators and the public, hear out their grievances and solve them. 

According to sources in the CMO, this has been the practice for 40 years, but was broken over a period of time. During SM Krishna’s period, cabinet ministers would visit districts and assembly constituencies without informing the local legislators. 

A senior official, on condition of anonymity, said the CM wanted to bring back this practice. “Most of the assembly sessions turn into MLA/MLC grievance meets, where each legislator brings up local issues and informs the ministers. Time is spent on this, so if these issues are resolved at the constituency level, MLAs will have time to discuss bigger issues,” he added.

