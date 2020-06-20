STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka helpline for Migrant workers not working, say NGOs

The BBMP helpline number that was publicized recently was totally inadequate and was non-responsive, said 'Bangalore for Migrants.'

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The BBMP helpline number that was publicized recently was totally inadequate and was non-responsive, said 'Bangalore for Migrants', a coalition of volunteers and NGOs working together to help suffering migrants.

It has submitted a memo to N Manjunatha Prasad, Nodal Officer for Migrants on Friday. The memo said that these numbers to help migrants were submitted to the High Court by the State government. The group, as well as migrants, had repeatedly tried to access the helpline number 94806 85888 on June 16, 17 and 18 and these are its findings:

  • The helpline said it was for rations.
  • Public were directed to either 080-22660000 (which is the BBMP helpline) or 104 (which is the Arogya helpline).
  • Neither of them has nothing to do with travel on Shramik trains.
  • The helpline operators kept pressuring callers to register on Seva Sindhu app.

Few callers got some information about mustering centre to report to, but since the instructions were so poor and so un-empathetic, forcing the migrants to seek help of the volunteers of the NGO.

“Information about future trains are not given, a location map is not given or detailed instructions, making the migrant more anxious about navigating to reach mustering shelters,” the memo added.

