Need better plan to tackle Covid-19 surge: Experts

CHETANA BELAGERE By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the surge in Covid positive cases and mortality rates in Karnataka, epidemiologists and health experts have suggested that the state should come out with a revised strategy to tackle the pandemic and bring down deaths. Stating that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has convened a meeting with health officials, sources said that the government has already changed its strategies to reduce the burden on Covid-designated hospitals. “The surge was expected and it will continue. But it is time to come up with a coordinated and comprehensive response.

The government should now plan treatment strategies and rope in medical colleges, including private institutions, to handle the spike,” said senior epidemiologist Giridhara Babu. Doctors, who are at the frontline treating Covid patients, said the government should evolve a strategy to determine the condition of patients, and shift them to specific healthcare centres.

“The moment a patient is tested positive, he/she should be shifted to the Covid-designated hospital or to a CCC. There should be a process where patients can know whether a particular hospital has beds, ventilators or ICU. But confusion prevails at most hospitals now, delaying treatment and at many times leading to deaths,” said a senior doctor in Bengaluru.

A BBMP nodal officer said, “All doctors and healthcare workers in Bengaluru will be trained to categorise patients as symptomatic, mildly symptomatic, asymptomatic and severely-ill cases. They will then be shifted to either Covid-designated hospitals or CCCs,” he said. “Bengaluru has many private institutions that can treat Covid patients. This will ease the burden on government hospitals. ICU facilities at government hospitals are limited,” said an epidemiologist. N Lokesh, a Nodal Officer, said, “This is being worked out and private institutions will be roped in.

The details will be provided by the health department soon.” Also, inBengaluru, thegovernment had announced that all the 900 beds at Victoria Hospital would be dedicated for treating Covid patients, but after rearranging beds keeping social distancing in mind, only 550 beds could be accommodated. Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said, “Soon, there will be no shortage as asymptomatic patients will be moved to CCCs and hospitals will have only symptomatic cases. Also, private institutions will be roped in. There will be more than 25,000 beds available in the city alone.”