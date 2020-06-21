STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

NGT imposes Rs 10 lakh fine on Karnataka government over pollution in Bengaluru's Kithiganahalli Lake

NGT slapped a fine of Rs 5 lakh on the municipal council of Bommasandra for failure to discharge its duties.

Published: 21st June 2020 04:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2020 04:43 PM   |  A+A-

National Green Tribunal

National Green Tribunal (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The NGT has imposed an interim penalty of Rs 10 lakh on the Karnataka government over pollution in the Kithiganahalli Lake, near Bommasandra suburb in Bengaluru, saying criminal offence is being committed by the authorities in not stopping the discharge of pollutants into the water bodies.

A bench headed by National Green Tribunal (NGT) Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel also slapped a fine of Rs 5 lakh on the municipal council of Bommasandra for failure to discharge its duties.

"Failure of important constitutional obligation by the municipal council as well as apathy and defiance of orders of this tribunal and the Supreme Court by state authorities is at the cost of environment and public health and is very unfortunate for which prompt remedial actions must be taken and accountability of erring officers fixed," the bench said.

The NGT said only writing a letter is not compliance of the law and the stand taken by the authorities concerned can hardly be described as a responsible one.

Discharge of untreated sewage into water bodies causes a huge damage and the prevention of the same is the duty of the state authorities as the trustees of people's rights, the tribunal said, adding that such duty is being clearly breached.

"In view of the above for the damage caused to the environment, the state of Karnataka and Municipal Council, Bommasandra are held liable to pay interim compensation assessed on ad-hoc basis at Rs.15 lakh.

"Karnataka is liable to pay Rs 10 lakh and the Municipal Council, Bommasandra is liable to pay Rs 5 lakh. Final compensation will be determined after hearing the state and the municipal council," the bench said.

If necessary, an expert committee will be appointed and it would be open to the state and the municipal council to recover the amount from the erring officers, the tribunal further said.

The amount of interim compensation is liable to be deposited with the CPCB within one month and maybe spent for restoration of the environment, the bench said.

The green panel was hearing a plea filed by Sanjay Rao and others seeking action against pollution in the Kithiganahalli Lake due to dumping of garbage.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kithiganahalli Lake Bengaluru Lake NGT Karnataka government Kithiganahalli Lake pollution
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo| PTI)
Maharashtra freezes 3 Chinese projects worth Rs 5,000 crore
For representational purpose.
Insurers now covering patients for healthcare at home
A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Remdesivir to take at least 2 weeks to hit the market
Representational Image (Photo| Express Illustration)
Info overload: It’s time to power off, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thomas and Mariamma at their home in Ranni
Meet the old Kerala couple that positively fought COVID-19 and recovered
AP file image of ventilator used for representational purpose only
WATCH: This 22-year-old boy made a ventilator using scrap material!
Gallery
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
India on Sunday witnessed annual solar eclipse or 'surya grahan' 2020. In this photo, 33 per cent of the solar eclipse was visible from the Tiruchy Astro Club. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Indians look up at the sky for a glimpse of the rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp