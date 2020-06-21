Sedition case: Advocate seeks NIA probe against Amulya Leona

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An advocate from Mandya filed a petition before the Karnataka High Court, seeking the transfer of the sedition case against Amulya Leona to the National Investigation Agency. The petition, filed by H L Vishala Raghu on June 16, has not yet been assigned a petition number. He sought to make the Home Department, DG&IGP, commissioner of police, assistant commissioner of police, National Investigation Agency and Amulya Leona Noronha as respondents in the case.

In the petition, Raghu said there is a need to ascertain whether there is an ‘advisory committee’ that was behind Amulya’s speeches and whether it had any links to terror organisations.The state government, meanwhile, has appointed I S Pramod Chandra as Special Public Prosecutor to argue the sedition case registered against Amulya, before the JMFC and sessions courts.