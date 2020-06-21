SSLC students exempt from exam if primary contact tested positive: Suresh Kumar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As there were gaps while conducting the 2nd PUC exam where 24-26 schools in the state did not ensure social distancing norms, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Saturday said that such issues will not repeat during the SSLC exams starting on June 25. Officials have been told to exempt students whose primary contacts have tested Covid-positive and such students will be given an opportunity to write the exam during the supplementary paper, he said.

If any SSLC student, whose parents or any relative staying with them are found positive or placed under quarantine, then such students can be exempted from attending the exams in advance, he said “The SSLC exams are being held on court orders. Health checkpoints will be set up at the main entrance of the exam centre for every 200 students. Each student will receive 2 masks,” he said. At least two additional examination centres will be identified in each taluk as a precautionary measure, he added.

SSLC Mutt student tests negative Tumakuru: An SSLC student from the Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru, who had tested positive at his hometown in Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh, tested negative as the results of his samples came out on Saturday. Three of his roommates also tested negative, official sources said. However, throat swabs of 108 students have been taken for the tests.