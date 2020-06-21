Tell people facts about Galwan: Kharge to PM Modi

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to place all facts related to events in the Galwan Valley before people of the country.

Reacting to the PM’s statement that neither had anyone intruded into Indian territory nor had any post been captured, Kharge said the government must explain whether there was an intelligence failure or other lapse that resulted in the deadly stand-off. It is better if the government does not conceal any facts, he said.