Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar calls for voluntary COVID lockdown in Kanakapura till July 1

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress State president and Kanakapura MLA DK Shivakumar on Sunday appealed for a ‘voluntary lockdown’ in his constituency till July 1. As on Sunday, Ramanagara district had 82 active cases.

At an emergency meeting called by Shivakumar to review the COVID-19 situation in his constituency, it was decided to follow a voluntary lockdown to arrest the spread of coronavirus. His brother and Bengaluru Rural MP DK Suresh, MLC S Ravi, Ramaganara District Commissioner MS Archana, Superintendent of Police Anoop Shetty were among those present.

The decision was welcomed by representatives of political parties, resident welfare associations, vendors and businessmen association, social and citizen groups. "Self-imposition of a lockdown is necessary to stop the spread of COVID-19. But this has got nothing to do with the State government’s orders on lockdown. This is an independent, voluntary initiative by the people of Kanakapura as a measure," said Shivakumar.

He said the next course of action will be decided after July 1. At the meeting, it was proposed that groceries, vegetables, fruits, meat etc will be available between 7 am and 11 am every day. While the district administration will decide on the timings of medical stores and clinics, excise department officials and liquor store owners’ association will decide on the timings of liquor stores.

Following complaints of COVID- 19 patients and those in quarantine facilities not getting enough food, Shivakumar said, "The government is providing just Rs 60 per patient per day in isolation and quarantine facilities. The DKS Charitable Foundation will add Rs 100 to that amount. I am also willing to purchase clothes, pillows, blankets for government quarantine facilities if needed."