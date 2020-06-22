Karnataka: Doctor in Hubballi's KIMS Hospital tests positive for COVID-19, sets off scare

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Tension prevailed among doctors and staff at KIMS Hospital in Hubballi, after a 52-year-old doctor from the pathology department tested positive on Saturday. He is the first KIMS doctor to test positive, after a pediatrician in Dharwad district.

The specialist, who works in a private hospital, is under treatment at KIMS Hospital in Hubballi. It is said that he was infected by a schoolteacher’s husband. The KIMS doctor is a resident of Kempageri Oni in Dharwad and has a laboratory where he used to work after duty hours.

He teaches students at the pathology department and his primary contacts include students, doctors and other medical staff in Hubballi and Dharwad.

He was suffering from Influenza- Like Illness (ILI) and underwent a test. KIMS Medical College was disinfected and Kempageri Oni was sealed, with the administration restricting entry and exit of people to the area, except for emergency services.

According to KIMS doctors, the district surveillance officer has identified his primary contacts, who will be tested for Covid-19. Swab collection of the staff will begin on Monday. The new positive case, which has no direct contact with Covid-19 doctors and nurses, has created panic among other staff.