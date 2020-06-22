Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar's 82-year-old father tests positive for COVID-19

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr. K Sudhakar said that his 82-year-old

father, Keshava Reddy, a former Chikkaballapur Zilla Panchayat president has tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

"My father's COVID-19 test has come out positive. Anxiously waiting for reports of other family members. Praying for speedy recovery of my father," he tweeted on Monday evening.

Earlier in the day, Sudhakar tweeted that his father was admitted in a designated COVID-19 hospital with complaints of fever and cough.

His father is said to have contracted the virus after coming in contact with their domestic helps who was working in their house in Sadashivanagar.

"A cook and domestic helper in the house have tested positive. Both are male, aged 40 plus and 26 respectively," said a BBMP officer.

The Minister will also be tested as he is a primary contact. Other family members include his wife and two children who are being tested as well.

Eight members including the home guards and family will follow quarantine rules now.

While his father is in a private hospital, the two staff are in Victoria Hospital.

Meanwhile, HC Balakrishna, ex-MLA from Magadi constituency in Ramanagara district tweeted that his daughter Rachana, who works as a doctor in KIMS hospital tested positive for the virus.