Karnataka to seal COVID-19 hotspots near markets, rope in private hospitals to fight virus

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases especially in marketplaces and wards attached to them, the Karnataka government has decided to seal these hotspot clusters and adjoining streets.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday held an emergency meeting to monitor the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state and specifically Bengaluru where the decision was taken to seal marketplaces like Kalasipalya, KR Market, Chamarajpete and Chikpete till June 31.

"Many wards in Chamarajapet, Chikpete and Kalasipalya, especially near the marketplaces, are reporting more cases. We have noticed that these are the sources of the infection. Officials will issue orders to seal them," said R Ashoka, Revenue Minister.

"The number of cases is increasing in Bengaluru at an alarming rate. Stringent lockdown measures need to be implemented. COVID-19 should be contained without affecting economic activity in Bengaluru which resumed recently," Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is said to have told officials.

At the high level meeting where Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwathnarayana, Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Home Minister Basavraj Bommai, Chief Secretary Vijaya Bhaskar and other senior officials of other departments were present, it was also decided to rope in beds at private hospitals for COVID-19 treatment. "Real time updates on beds available hospital-wise should be given to the war room for immediate assistance. The government will cap prices for COVID-19 treatment in private hospitals," Ashoka said.

Home minister Basavraj Bommai said that a request to prioritise police personnel and frontline COVID-19 warriors for testing and treatment has been made to the Chief Minister.

"We have sought a dedicated lab to test samples from the police department and COVID-19 warriors. The state government has also decided to set up fever clinics at each ward level and appoint officials and volunteers at ward level to monitor those under home quarantine and sealed down localities. "Those who jump quarantine will be booked. Officials have been asked to file criminal cases if need be," Ashoka added.