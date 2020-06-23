STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Enjoy high tea in this retro train coach-cafe

The cafe was inaugurated by divisional railway manager of Mysuru division Aparna Garg on Monday.

Published: 23rd June 2020 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2020 06:28 PM   |  A+A-

The cafe inside the Rail Museum was inaugurated on Monday in Mysuru. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: For those fancying a cup of tea and snacks in a train coach around Victorian settings, but worried about even hopping on a train due to the COVID scare can head straight to Mysuru’s railway museum as the railways has set up a rail coach-turned-cafe setup there.The Mysuru Rail Museum, which is famous for its collections on rail history, was recently renovated and thrown open to the public with a renovated toy train as well as age-old coaches, princely carriages, and other heritage paraphernalia.

The cafe was also set up after its renovation but with the lockdown restrictions, it was not opened for public, and now with relaxations, it was inaugurated on Monday and was thrown open for the public.Notably, the cafe will be run by South Western Railway Women’s Welfare Organization instead of third party vendors in a no profit-no loss mode to provide affordable food and beverages in a bid to promote the cafe during the tough times when such attractions are receiving relatively lesser footfall.

It is built on an age-old metre gauge defunct coach, repurposed with a wooden victorian feel and tables to accommodate 20 people and boasts of an amazing view through the coach windows at the green and rustic setting of the renovated museum and its toy train. The cafe was inaugurated by divisional railway manager of Mysuru division Aparna Garg on Monday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
(Left) Lt General (retd) Narasimhan and (Right) former Indian ambassador to China and Pakistan Gautam Bambawale
Express Expressions | 'Disallow China from 5G trials’
Army personals rescue NCC cadets stuck in the water logged camp after heavy rainfall in Patna. (Photo |PTI)
Bihar flood threat as Nepal stops repair of embankment
Isolation ward (Photo | PTI)
'No respite from Covid-19 spread in India before September end'
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has initiated phase three of clinical trials in India on antiviral tablet Favipiravir. (File photo| ANI)
Govt approval of Covid drug Favipiravir raises questions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ATP World Number One Novak Djokovic (Photo | AP)
Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus
Image of silk cocoon used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Karnataka silk farmers bear brunt of coronavirus-led lockdown
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp