Enjoy high tea in this retro train coach-cafe

By Express News Service

MYSURU: For those fancying a cup of tea and snacks in a train coach around Victorian settings, but worried about even hopping on a train due to the COVID scare can head straight to Mysuru’s railway museum as the railways has set up a rail coach-turned-cafe setup there.The Mysuru Rail Museum, which is famous for its collections on rail history, was recently renovated and thrown open to the public with a renovated toy train as well as age-old coaches, princely carriages, and other heritage paraphernalia.

The cafe was also set up after its renovation but with the lockdown restrictions, it was not opened for public, and now with relaxations, it was inaugurated on Monday and was thrown open for the public.Notably, the cafe will be run by South Western Railway Women’s Welfare Organization instead of third party vendors in a no profit-no loss mode to provide affordable food and beverages in a bid to promote the cafe during the tough times when such attractions are receiving relatively lesser footfall.

It is built on an age-old metre gauge defunct coach, repurposed with a wooden victorian feel and tables to accommodate 20 people and boasts of an amazing view through the coach windows at the green and rustic setting of the renovated museum and its toy train. The cafe was inaugurated by divisional railway manager of Mysuru division Aparna Garg on Monday.