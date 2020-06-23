STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Find solution for online classes, HC tells Karnataka govt

Children being denied Right to Education, court observes

Published: 23rd June 2020 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2020 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Karnataka High Court on Monday asked the State government to find a solution to the situation arising from the ban on online classes in the State.A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Nataraj Rangaswamy issued this direction after hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by Anumitha Sharma and several others. The petitioners have challenged the ban from LKG to class 5 in the State.The registry was directed to club this petition with two other petitions filed by educational institutions challenging the ban.

In the notice issued on June 11, the State government had directed that schools (including private unaided and schools affiliated to CBSE and ICSE) cannot provide online education for students up to  Class 5, and if they are doing so to immediately cease such online classes.

During the hearing, the court observed that if regular classes cannot be conducted, whether it will mean denying the children right to education in view of Article 21-A of the Constitution. “Can’t the online classes be permitted for a few hours? Some solution has to be found out. Online is limited to cities, what about rural areas?” the bench asked the government.

The counsel of one of the petitioners argued that online classes for up to Class 5 is unconstitutional. 
No guidelines are framed for Class 6 and above. “In April, the State government allowed online classes, but in June it suddenly banned it. The schools had made many arrangements and now all that is undone,“ he said.

Views of parents extracted from the petition

In view of the rapidly increasing Covid-19 cases in the country, it may be impossible to resume regular classes in schools in the near future. Online teaching will remain the only option for continuing  education and overall development of children

As students are left with no means of access to education due to the pandemic, education has come to a standstill, with no resumption in sight, infringing on their fundamental right 
to education

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka High Court online classes
India Matters
(Left) Lt General (retd) Narasimhan and (Right) former Indian ambassador to China and Pakistan Gautam Bambawale
Express Expressions | 'Disallow China from 5G trials’
Army personals rescue NCC cadets stuck in the water logged camp after heavy rainfall in Patna. (Photo |PTI)
Bihar flood threat as Nepal stops repair of embankment
Isolation ward (Photo | PTI)
'No respite from Covid-19 spread in India before September end'
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has initiated phase three of clinical trials in India on antiviral tablet Favipiravir. (File photo| ANI)
Govt approval of Covid drug Favipiravir raises questions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ATP World Number One Novak Djokovic (Photo | AP)
Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus
Image of silk cocoon used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Karnataka silk farmers bear brunt of coronavirus-led lockdown
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp