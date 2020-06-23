STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka to seal down hotspot clusters

Following a spike in Covid-19 cases, especially in marketplaces and wards attached to marketplaces, the Karnataka government has decided to seal down hotspot clusters and their adjoining streets. 

Published: 23rd June 2020 06:59 AM

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa chairs a meeting of his ministers and officials at his home office ‘Krishna’ in Bengaluru on Monday | Express

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following a spike in Covid-19 cases, especially in marketplaces and wards attached to marketplaces, the Karnataka government has decided to seal down hotspot clusters and their adjoining streets. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday held an emergency meeting to tackle the spike in cases across the state, especially Bengaluru, where a decision was taken to seal Kalasipalya, KR Market, Chamarajpet and Chickpet till July 1. Yediyurappa is learnt to have pushed for stricter lockdown in clusters but without adversely impacting economic activities. 

“The number of cases is increasing at an alarming rate in Bengaluru. Stringent lockdown measures need to be implemented. Covid-19 should be contained without affecting the economic activity,” Yediyurappa is said to have told the officials.Currently, the administration is sealing down just the house where a Covid case is reported. But at the meeting, it was decided to completely seal down even adjoining roads in BBMP wards that have reported more than three cases. 

At present, Siddapura, VV Puram, Vidyaranyapura, Kalasipalaya and areas around Dharmaraya Temple are prone to multiple cases of Covid-19. A similar strategy will be followed in districts like Yadgir, Ballari and Kalaburagi, where there is a spurt of cases, government sources said. 

Govt looks at beds in pvt hospitals

“We have noticed that Chamarajpet, Chickpet and Kalasipalya, where more cases are being reported, are becoming the source of infection,” said Revenue Minister R Ashoka. Later in the day, BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar said that traders’ associations from old markets of Central Business District had offered to voluntarily shut down shops starting Tuesday. At the high-level meeting, where Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, Ashoka, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Chief Secretary T M Vijaya Bhaskar and others were present, it was also decided to rope in beds at private hospitals for Covid treatment.

“Real-time updates on beds available hospital-wise should be given to the Covid war room for immediate assistance. The government will cap prices for Covid treatment at private hospitals,” Ashoka said. The state government has also decided to set up fever clinics at each ward and appoint officials and volunteers to monitor those under home quarantine and sealed localities. “Those who jump quarantine will be booked. Officials have been asked to file criminal cases if need be,” he said

