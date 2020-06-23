Realty dawns as revenues from sector grow 

Ramu Patil By

BENGALURU: There is no sign of the Covid-19 curve flattening anytime soon, but at the same time the economy that had taken a body blow due to the lockdown is showing strong indications of bouncing back.The state’s revenues from the real estate sector, which had hit rock bottom in the beginning of the financial year, are steadily increasing over the last few weeks.

The sub-registrar’s offices started functioning from April 24, and that month, the Stamps and Registration Department raised just Rs 29 crore from registration of properties, which is abysmal compared to Rs 679 crore revenue for the corresponding period last year. It started recovering in May this year, when the revenues went up to Rs 397 crore, but that too was much less compared to `1,058 crore raised during the same period last year.

Department sources said that revenue generation from registration of properties picked up pace in the first half of this month (June). Up to June 19, the revenue collection from registration of over 1.13 lakh documents stood at Rs 477.76 crore. This was slightly better than the number of documents registered and revenue generated in the corresponding period in 2019-20, or the average of last three years.

However, it is still not clear if the department will be able to reach the annual target of Rs 12,600 crore.

Stamps and registrations, excise, motor vehicle registration and fuel tax are among the major sources of revenue for the state government. “We are recovering well. On the first day, when we restarted after the lockdown, the revenue from registrations was around Rs 60 lakh and now it is reaching around Rs 45 crore per day,” Revenue Minister R Ashoka told The New Indian Express. Economic recovery is a challenge as well as the focus of the government, he added.

Majority of revenues through registration of properties comes from Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagar, Belagavi and Tumakuru, sources said.“Bengaluru is recovering quite fast,” said Suresh Hari, Chairman, Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India (CREDAI), Bengaluru. “There are some challenges and it will help customers if the banks reduce interest rates.

Such a situation (the pandemic) happens once in a century. We have to be a little more dashing, and banks should not be risk-averse,” he said.According to him, the residential real estate sector is doing much better than the commercial sector as people had been waiting to register their properties and move into their new homes.