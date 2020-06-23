STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shivaram Hebbar: Factories sacking workers will face action, can’t shut without govt nod

Labour officials should also collect details of such factories and apprise the government, he added.

Published: 23rd June 2020 06:59 AM

Shivaram Hebbar

Shivaram Hebbar (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI:  Minister for Labour and Sugar Shivaram Hebbar on Monday said that factories with more than 100 workers cannot pull down their shutters, citing lockdown losses, without bringing it to the notice of the government. Labour officials should also collect details of such factories and apprise the government, he added.

“I have received many complaints that several factories are sacking labourers after easing of the lockdown. Identify such factories and take action under the Labour Act to give justice to labourers,” he told officials at a review meeting of sugar and labour departments.  

“As announced by the government, Rs 5000 financial assistance is being given to each labourer. About 60,000 labourers, against a total of 85,000, have received the benefit. Officials should collect data of the remaining and extend the benefit to them,” the minister said.Stating that the department has data of only 3.34 lakh of 7.80 lakh labourers, he said data of the remaining is being collected, and Rs 1000 crore has been aside for their welfare. 

