10,000-Covid-19 cases milestone is now behind us

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka swept past the 10,000-mark of Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, with the day’s caseload of 397 pushing up the tally to 10,118. The State recorded the highest number of 14 Covid deaths in a day, with the death tally now at 164. The number of discharges was 149, while the total discharges are 6,151. Among the 14 deaths, Bengaluru Urban reported five deaths — four women aged 50, 54, 59 and 70, and one man aged 68 — all diagnosed with Influenza Like Illness (ILI) and with symptoms of fever and breathlessness. Some had comorbidities like diabetes mellitus and hypertension.

Ballari recorded four deaths — male patients aged 59, 73, 43 and 28. The cases were diagnosed with SARI and ILI. Two male patients died in Ramanagara, aged 53 and 60, diagnosed with ILI and having symptoms of cough and breathlessness. Kalaburgi district had two deaths — male patients aged 78 and 55, diagnosed with SARI, cough and breathlessness, who expired on June 22. In Tumakuru, a 56-year-old male with SARI was admitted on June 22 and died the next day.

Among the 397 new cases, 75 were interstate passengers and eight were international ones. Bengaluru Urban recorded 173 positive cases, among which were 71 ILI cases, besides returnees from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Bihar, and those who had travelled to Chitradurga and Tumakuru. Three patients returned from Qatar, while others were contacts of previous patients.

Ballari with 34 cases had five cases of ILI, one SARI, seven cases of ‘contact under tracing’ and the rest contacts of previous patients. Kalaburagi recorded 22 cases, including 11 Maharashtra returnees and two SARI cases. Ramanagara recorded 22 cases with 5 ILI cases, and travel history to Bengaluru. Udupi with 14 cases had nine Maharashtra returnees. Nine of 13 cases in Yadgir had returned from Mahrashtra, and four from Jammu and Kashmir. Dakshina Kannada with 12 cases had 7 ILI cases, one SARI and four travellers from Sharjah.