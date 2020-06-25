26 civil society groups slam Karnataka govt's COVID-19 pricing for private hospitals

By Express News Service

26 civil society organisations and public health activists have criticized the rates fixed by the Karnataka government for COVID-19 treatment in private hospitals.

Deeming it unaffordable, they also called the government out for not consulting them, leading to a lack of transparency. The decision on the rates was made after discussion with private hospitals only, excluding public health professionals, patients' groups, civil society etc, the statement said.

The government notification states that 50 percent of private beds shall be reserved for patients referred by public health authorities, including general ward, high dependency units, ICU beds with and without ventilator categories.

In response to this, the groups in their statement issued on June 25, wrote, "The notification has not provided the specific number of beds that will be made available in each hospital under each category. This provides leeway for private hospitals to reserve the more expensive and profitable beds, i.e. the ICU beds with and without ventilator support."

The fixed rates do not cover the costs of unforeseen complications, surgeries, other comorbid conditions and pregnancy. This is highly problematic because the patients who are most at risk in COVID-19 are those with comorbidities, the statement reads.

"The bills for patients with comorbidities are often the highest because of severe manifestations of COVID-19 which may require critical care interventions such as oxygen and ventilator support, high end medicines and extensive stay in hospitals," it says.

An additional 10% may be charged for twin sharing and 25% for single rooms. There will be no ceiling for suites, the government said. "Based on this, if patients are told that general or multi share wards are not available, they will be forced to pay more for single rooms or twin sharing wards," the statement said.

The groups demanded that a nodal officer be appointed for monitoring the functioning of private hospitals and address grievances. They also demanded that fixed rates be extended to patients covered by private insurance, which is not the case now.

"The government needs to ensure that differential quality of treatment is not provided to patients referred by the government, those paying fixed rates out of their pocket and those paying full rates through their private insurance," they said.

The groups include Naavu Bharathiyaru Karnataka, All India Drug Action Network, Campaign for Dignified and Affordable Healthcare, Drug Action Forum-Karnataka among others.