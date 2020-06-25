STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Go desi, buy namma products: Minister CT Ravi starts Twitter campaign

The State is taking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Vocal for Local’ call seriously, and adopting it to encourage local industries and artisans.

Published: 25th June 2020 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2020 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashwini M Sripad 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State is taking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Vocal for Local’ call seriously, and adopting it to encourage local industries and artisans. It’s new mantra for the times: Use Made in Karnataka products.Kannada, Culture and Tourism Minister CT Ravi has started a ‘go desi’ campaign to give priority to indigenous products.

He is using the power of the tweet to advertise local items, right from Panduranga Coffee Works to Mysore Sandal Soap to Olympic tennis ball by Sohm Rubber Tech. Incidentally, the coffee company is located in Ravi’s hometown Chikkamagaluru, and supplies coffee powder overseas, while the tennis balls are made in Hegde village in Kumta of Uttara Kannada.

The minister told TNIE that the government would adopt desi products wherever possible. “Back in the 1990s, I stopped drinking Coca Cola after listening to socialist Rajiv Dixit’s speech. If we start promoting our products, the youth will buy desi, and we can contribute to our companies. I will also issue directions to tourism officials to buy Indian made soaps, shampoos, curtains and bedsheets for hotels and lodges run by KSTDC or Jungle Lodges and Resorts,” he said. This is just the beginning, especially with a call to ban Chinese items. 

Karnataka has an impressive list of products associated with its history and culture, including Mysore Sandal Soap, Ilkal sarees, Channapatna toys, Bidri works and many more. There are also thousands of manufacturing units across various sectors contributing to the state revenue. Over a period of time, these units were either sidelined or shut with cheap products flooding the market. The government is also focusing on buying indigenous items as mementos for dignitaries, be it sandalwood carved items or Channapatna toys.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
CT Ravi Vocal for Local
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp