Go desi, buy namma products: Minister CT Ravi starts Twitter campaign

Ashwini M Sripad

BENGALURU: The State is taking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Vocal for Local’ call seriously, and adopting it to encourage local industries and artisans. It’s new mantra for the times: Use Made in Karnataka products.Kannada, Culture and Tourism Minister CT Ravi has started a ‘go desi’ campaign to give priority to indigenous products.

He is using the power of the tweet to advertise local items, right from Panduranga Coffee Works to Mysore Sandal Soap to Olympic tennis ball by Sohm Rubber Tech. Incidentally, the coffee company is located in Ravi’s hometown Chikkamagaluru, and supplies coffee powder overseas, while the tennis balls are made in Hegde village in Kumta of Uttara Kannada.

The minister told TNIE that the government would adopt desi products wherever possible. “Back in the 1990s, I stopped drinking Coca Cola after listening to socialist Rajiv Dixit’s speech. If we start promoting our products, the youth will buy desi, and we can contribute to our companies. I will also issue directions to tourism officials to buy Indian made soaps, shampoos, curtains and bedsheets for hotels and lodges run by KSTDC or Jungle Lodges and Resorts,” he said. This is just the beginning, especially with a call to ban Chinese items.

Karnataka has an impressive list of products associated with its history and culture, including Mysore Sandal Soap, Ilkal sarees, Channapatna toys, Bidri works and many more. There are also thousands of manufacturing units across various sectors contributing to the state revenue. Over a period of time, these units were either sidelined or shut with cheap products flooding the market. The government is also focusing on buying indigenous items as mementos for dignitaries, be it sandalwood carved items or Channapatna toys.