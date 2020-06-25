MLA UT Khader flayed for burying Covid victim sans precautions

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Mangaluru MLA UT Khader actively taking part in the burial of a Covid-19 victim from Bolur on Wednesday evoked sharp responses from the public who objected to him not wearing Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) and thereby sending a wrong message to society. Khader, however, defended his action saying that he wanted to allay people’s fears that by taking part in a burial, one will not contract the virus and said people should come forward to give a decent burial to their near and dear ones. But he admitted that it was not right on his part to participate without wearing PPE.

The former health minister said he was pained to learn that family members and relatives of many Covid- 19 victims were not forthcoming to give them a decent burial out of fear of contracting the disease and instead were asking the department to do it. He said that before taking part in the burial, he inquired with some doctors and they said he would not run the risk of contracting the virus by taking part in the burial.

“I was told that the virus will not spread from the body. Thorough wrapping of the body obviates the risk. When a Group-D employee or a driver can bury the body, why can’t family members? But one has to take all necessary precaution, including wearing PPEs,” he stressed.