STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

MLA UT Khader flayed for burying Covid victim sans precautions

Thorough wrapping of the body obviates the risk.

Published: 25th June 2020 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2020 01:33 PM   |  A+A-

Mangaluru MLA U T Khader helps bury a victim of Covid-19 along with health workers, in Mangaluru on Wednesday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Mangaluru  MLA UT Khader actively taking part in the burial of a Covid-19 victim from Bolur on Wednesday evoked sharp responses from the public who objected to him not wearing Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) and thereby sending a wrong message to society. Khader, however, defended his action saying that he wanted to allay people’s fears that by taking part in a burial, one will not contract the virus and said people should come forward to give a decent burial to their near and dear ones. But he admitted that it was not right on his part to participate without wearing PPE.

The former health minister said he was pained to learn that family members and relatives of many Covid- 19 victims were not forthcoming to give them a decent burial out of fear of contracting the disease and instead were asking the department to do it. He said that before taking part in the burial, he inquired with some doctors and they said he would not run the risk of contracting the virus by taking part in the burial.

“I was told that the virus will not spread from the body. Thorough wrapping of the body obviates the risk. When a Group-D employee or a driver can bury the body, why can’t family members? But one has to take all necessary precaution, including wearing PPEs,” he stressed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
UT Khader COVID-19
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp