Private hospitals, hotels hold talks over Covid Care Centres, latter unhappy

But hotel owners are not keen on the idea.

Nurses on duty at  KC General Hospital   in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Shriram BN

BENGALURU: Private hospitals and hotels had a preliminary meeting on Monday, in the presence of Health Department officials, to discuss turning hotels into Covid Care Centres for asymptomatic patients. 
“Private hospitals will pay hotels and recover the cost from patients. We are also working together to figure out the cost of deputing doctors and nurses to these hotels. The discussion was fruitful. We don’t need much equipment for asymptomatic patients at these hotels, except for pulse oximeters, BP monitors and temperature checking devices. But medical staff has to be stationed 24/7,” said Dr R Ravindra, president, Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association.

A government guideline on June 22 specified that one doctor has to be present for every 100 patients and one nurse for every 50 patients. The staff should stay at the CCC in a separate wing, work for two weeks at a stretch and then go home for one week after testing Covid negative.

But hotel owners are not keen on the idea. “Hospitals have asked us to study the requirements, but we will get back to them with our grievances. We can accommodate people under quarantine, but corona patients is a little tricky. Who will monitor medical symptoms, administer medicines and do check-ups? Hotels can’t have other regular guests,” said P C Rao, president, Bruhat Bengaluru Hotels’ Association.

“Employees will not work as they will be scared. Our staffers have no knowledge of putting on and working in PPEs without food and bathroom breaks for six hours. They are not medically trained,” Rao said, expressing anxiety.If there is an emergency and hotels do not have the required equipment, he added.
The rates will have to take into account the cost of PPE kits and who will pay for them. Hospitals assured hotel owners that asymptomatic patients need only food and medicines.

