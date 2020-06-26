STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

60 GST registrations linked to Chinese national from Wuhan unearthed, goods worth 4 crore seized

Most of the registrations were found irregular in filing of returns and payment of tax and a majority of firms either filed nil returns or did not file returns, the release said.

Published: 26th June 2020 04:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2020 04:10 PM   |  A+A-

Raids

For representational purposes

By PTI

BENGALURU: The commercial Taxes department in Karnataka has unearthed 60 GST registrations linked to a Chinese national from Wuhan and seized Chinese goods worth Rs four crore from an undeclared warehouse here during a raid.

A total of 25,446 Chinese made electronic and Fast Moving Consumer Goods were seized from the warehouse on Old Airport Road during the recent raids, a department press release said.

The man had obtained the premises on lease, and over 60 registrations had been made, both under central and state jurisdictions of the GST Act, in the name of a number of persons for online trading of Chinese made goods.

Most of the registrations were found irregular in filing of returns and payment of tax and a majority of firms either filed nil returns or did not file returns, the release said.

The registration data showed that one business was registered in 2017-18, 43 in 2018-19, 14 in 2019-20 and 2 in 2020-21, the department said Most of the 60 firms were private limited companies and 24 persons were interchangeably directors in 58 firms.

During the raid, neither the Chinese national nor any of the other 59 registered taxable persons were available at the premises and none came forward to participate in the proceedings in spite of sufficient time being provided, the department said.

"It is learnt that the Chinese national is operating the business from Wuhan City since January 2020 with the assistance of some of his agents or employees in Bengaluru.

It is also learnt that multiple registrations are being taken for better rating on E-commerce platforms," Commissioner of Commercial Taxes M S Srikar said in the release.

The warehouse has been sealed and an investigation initiated to ascertain the genuineness of the existence of all 59 registered persons, their transaction and tax compliance, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka GST registrations Chinese national Wuhan Chinese goods
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp