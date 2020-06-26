Four staffers at BSY’s home office test positive

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two police personnel on the Chief Minister’s security detail, a fireman and an electrician at the CM’s home office ‘Krishna’ and official residence ‘Kaveri’, have tested positive for Covid-19 during a random test. The CM, who was also checked, however, tested negative.

The tests were conducted on Tuesday and the results were made available on Thursday. The CM and his staff were tested as a matter of routine on Tuesday and they all tested negative except for the four staffers who have been quarantined and the area sanitised. The CM’s home office has been declared out of bounds for 48 hours as per guidelines. While the fireman and the policemen were stationed at the gate and did not have access to the residence or the office, the electrician, however, had access to most parts of the buildings. Officials said the electrician had developed fever and had not been on duty for about 12 days and therefore, there was no cause for worry.

The fireman and the policemen were posted at the ‘Krishna’ main gate. But since the CM uses the other gate between ‘Krishna’ and ‘Kaveri,’ any danger to the CM is minimal. The officials said contact tracing of the infected persons is on. A thorough inquiry has been launched into the ‘dimension of risk’. One official said, “There is now a serious rethink of the security apparatus, considering that the CM has four layers of segregated security.”