Pay us for the days we worked: PU evaluators to govt

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Members of the Karnataka PU College Lecturers’ Association on Thursday demanded that the government remunerate them proportionate to the number of work days they had put in, which had increased beyond the fixed limit for some due to the Covid situation. The government has fixed remuneration of lecturers evaluating answer scripts for 20 days of evaluation.

However, members of the association said in a letter to the director of pre-university education, that since some evaluators could not report for duty due to lockdown restrictions, those who reported for evaluation worked for more than 20 days to evaluate answer scripts.

Hence, they said, the government should consider this situation “extraordinary” and pay suitable remuneration for all the work days. Also, according to the members, the government had fixed a compensation of Rs 108 per session per invigilator in charge of a II PUC exam hall, while the compensation for an invigilator supervising an SSLC exam hall is Rs 150 per session.

The the government needed to revisit this compensation scale and pay the II PUC invigilators Rs 225 per session. The association has also urged the government to organise a counselling session for senior lecturers seeking transfer.