STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Pay us for the days we worked: PU evaluators to govt

The government has fixed remuneration of lecturers evaluating answer scripts for 20 days of evaluation.

Published: 26th June 2020 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2020 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Members of the Karnataka PU College Lecturers’ Association on Thursday demanded that the government remunerate them proportionate to the number of work days they had put in, which had increased beyond the fixed limit for some due to the Covid situation. The government has fixed remuneration of lecturers evaluating answer scripts for 20 days of evaluation.

However, members of the association said in a letter to the director of pre-university education, that since some evaluators could not report for duty due to lockdown restrictions, those who reported for evaluation worked for more than 20 days to evaluate answer scripts.

Hence, they said, the government should consider this situation “extraordinary” and pay suitable remuneration for all the work days. Also, according to the members, the government had fixed a compensation of Rs 108 per session per invigilator in charge of a II PUC exam hall, while the compensation for an invigilator supervising an SSLC exam hall is Rs 150 per session.

The the government needed to revisit this compensation scale and pay the II PUC invigilators Rs 225 per session. The association has also urged the government to organise a counselling session for senior lecturers seeking transfer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp