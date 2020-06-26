STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Positive news: 519 discharges give hope amid rising numbers

The number of primary contacts and cases with no contact or travel history are growing, while Maharashtra returnees are now a trickle.

Published: 26th June 2020 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2020 12:40 PM

Police officers share some sanitiser before starting duty near the sealed K R Market, in Bengaluru | Vinod Kumar T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On Friday, even as Covid cases continued to rise, good news shone through the gloom: 519 discharges in a day, the highest Karnataka has seen so far. A majority of them were from Yadgir, Dakshina Kannada, Ballari, Raichur and Dharwad.

The number of primary contacts and cases with no contact or travel history are growing, while Maharashtra returnees are now a trickle. On Thursday, 442 people tested positive, taking the overall tally to 10,560 -- 119 primary contacts tested positive, 87 are having their contacts traced, and 87 are ILI cases. Of the rest, 64 were Maharashtra returnees, 23 were travellers from abroad, 22 from other districts, 11 SARI patients and three from containment zones.

In a tweet, Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said, “Eleven private medical colleges will function as Covid facilities, with 2,200 reserved beds. Of these, 281 are ICU beds and 120 are beds with ventilators. Each medical college will have a testing lab and at least two fever clinics.”

The State saw 6 deaths, taking the toll to 170. Three of them had no comorbidities -- two women aged 80 and 60, and a man aged 38. The other deaths include a 61-year-old man with cough, breathlessness and hypertension, a 68-year-old woman with SARI, breathlessness, hypertension, and hypothyroidism, while the third was an 87-year-old man with cough, breathlessness, and Ischemic heart disease. The highest contributors were Bengaluru with 113 patients, Kalaburagi with 35, Ramanagara with 33, Dakshina Kannada with 29, Ballari with 26, Dharwad with 26 and Mysuru with 22 cases.

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
