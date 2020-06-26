Ten barking deer killed in stray dog attack at Mangaluru zoo after wall collapses due to rain

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Ten barking deer were killed by stray dogs inside their enclosure at the Pilikula Biological Park here on Thursday night. The zoo keepers found a large number of deer dead and injured on Friday morning during their routine rounds.

Jayaprakash Bhandari, director of Pilikula Biological Park, told The New Indian Express that five deer were injured in the attack.

"Five stray dogs gained entry inside the enclosure as the nearby compound wall had collapsed due to incessant rains for the past few days. There were 40 barking deer inside the enclosure. We have shifted the injured animals to the hospital inside the park. We have caught five stray dogs from the enclosure," he said.

He further said that earlier there were only four barking deer in the zoo and its population spiked gradually.

"We were planning to keep only 10 barking deer in the enclosure and leave the rest of them in the nearby forests. This is for the first time such an incident has happened inside the zoo. However, to avoid such incidents we will increase night rounds by the security guards and also increase the height of the compound wall," Bhandari added.