STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Ten barking deer killed in stray dog attack at Mangaluru zoo after wall collapses due to rain

"Five stray dogs gained entry inside the enclosure as the compound wall had collapsed due to incessant rains for the past few days," said Jayaprakash Bhandari, director of Pilikula Biological Park

Published: 26th June 2020 05:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2020 11:20 PM   |  A+A-

dogs

Stray dogs (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Ten barking deer were killed by stray dogs inside their enclosure at the Pilikula Biological Park here on Thursday night. The zoo keepers found a large number of deer dead and injured on Friday morning during their routine rounds.

Jayaprakash Bhandari, director of Pilikula Biological Park, told The New Indian Express that five deer were injured in the attack.

"Five stray dogs gained entry inside the enclosure as the nearby compound wall had collapsed due to incessant rains for the past few days. There were 40 barking deer inside the enclosure. We have shifted the injured animals to the hospital inside the park. We have caught five stray dogs from the enclosure," he said.

He further said that earlier there were only four barking deer in the zoo and its population spiked gradually.

"We were planning to keep only 10 barking deer in the enclosure and leave the rest of them in the nearby forests. This is for the first time such an incident has happened inside the zoo. However, to avoid such incidents we will increase night rounds by the security guards and also increase the height of the compound wall," Bhandari added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mangaluru zoo Barking deer
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp