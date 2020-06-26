STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vulnerable 23k to be tested in Chamarajanagar district

Health officials have decided to bring them to taluk swab collection centres and make them stay in temporary shelters until they get the Covid-19 test report.

Disinfectant being sprayed near Devaraja Market in Mysuru after a man tested positive for Covid-19 in the areas, on Thursday | UDAYSHANKAR S

By Express News Service

MYSURU: AS the number of positive cases has risen to nine in Chamarajanagar district, which remained in the green zone with zero cases for 70 days, the administration is making all efforts to contain the spread of the virus. The authorities have decided to test over 23,000 vulnerable population. The process of swab test on TB patients, senior citizens, pregnant women and others has started. Health officials have decided to bring them to taluk swab collection centres and make them stay in temporary shelters until they get the Covid-19 test report.

Authorities will drop those who test negative back, while the positive cases will be shifted to the designated hospital. District Health Officer Ravi said they have started the swab test and will take some time to cover all those listed. He said Deputy Commissioner M R Ravi has planned temporary shelters in taluks so that the infected persons do not spread the disease to others. Meanwhile, the DC has imposed prohibitory orders in the city municipality and other urban pockets in the district. The prohibitory orders will be in effect from 6 pm to 6 am.

All commercial establishments have been directed to down shutters. However, chemists and other shops providing essentials are exempted. The authorities have started screening inter-state vehicles. Nineteen primary and 26 secondary contacts of the survey officer who had tested positive are sent to quarantine.

