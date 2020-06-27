Hire doctors, nurses if needed, Sudhakar tells top officials

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Medical Education Dr K Sudhakar on Friday pulled up officials over management of the Covid-19 pandemic during a video conference with senior officials from the Health, Medical Education departments, BBMP, directors of Victoria and Bowring Hospitals, Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases and other experts. “It must be ensured that adequate number of doctors and nursing staff are present. Recruitment must be done wherever there is shortage. Until then, final-year students in government and private medical colleges must be deployed,” the minister said.

“The ICU and high-flow oxygen wards need trained staff. If there are trained staff deployed at Covid care centres and general wards, they can be moved to these wards. Ayush and PG students can also be deployed on priority,” he noted. Senior officers should be appointed at Bowring hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Chest Hospitals to oversee maintenance of hygiene and food supply, he instructed.

Patients admitted at Victoria hospital and undergoing dialysis must be shifted to the nephrology department. In case of death, all relevant information must be shared with experts and analysed, he said. He also directed the three hospitals to deploy tele-ICU facilities for better monitoring of patients.

“Due to change in weather, common flu is increasing and many people are getting infected with coronavirus. Covid care centres with 5,000 beds will be set up,” he added. “Those coming in from neighbouring states, ILI cases, elderly people getting infected are the main reasons for the recent spike in cases. These information is not being communicated to media properly, “ he told the officials.

The minister suggested that asymptomatic cases must be admitted to Covid care centres at the early stage. A team should immediately visit private hospitals and ensure that 50 pc of beds are reserved for Covid-19 patients. A senior officer should create and streamline a single window system for admission of Covid cases in government and private hospitals, he said.