Karnataka crosses 11,000-mark, reports 1k cases in 2 days

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state on Friday crossed the 11,000-mark in Covid-positive cases, taking just two days to gallop from the 10,000 milestone. Bengaluru reported 144 cases, again becoming the highest contributor to the day’s tally of 445 positives.The state also saw ten deaths, taking the toll to 180. Five of them were women and five men. Alarmingly, five of the deceased did not have any comorbidities.

Kolar, Dharwad, Shivamogga, Bagalkot, Bidar, Kalaburagi, and Ballari reported one case each, while Bengaluru Urban had three. One of the deceased from Bengaluru was a 63-year old woman, who was asymptomatic and without any contact or travel history. But she had cancer.

Chamarajanagar witnessed a sudden spike with 11 new cases, taking the total to 20.Of the total cases, 91 were primary contacts, 20 inter-district travellers, 21 international travellers, and 19 were Severe Acute Respiratory Infection cases. The international travellers were mainly to Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts, while Maharashtra returnees accounted for 46 cases.As many as 80 cases had no contact or travel history traced, while 144 were ILI cases. Meanwhile, 246 people were discharged, taking the total number of cured to 6,916.

Dr Sudhakar’s brother-in-law +ve

The 35-year-old brother-in-law of Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar tested positive on Friday. He was reportedly not in contact with the minister and also does not live in the same house. Four days ago, Dr Sudhakar’s wife and daughter had tested positive along with his domestic help and cook.

Bangalore Rly division trackman adds to tally

Bengaluru:A 42-year-old railway trackman attached to the Bengaluru Railway Division tested positive on Thursday night, making him the seventh railway staffer within the division. According to Divisional Railway Manager (Personnel) Asif Hafeez, “The trackman was employed at the Bengaluru City station. We have initiated contact tracing since yesterday and have contacted 20 people so far,” he said.