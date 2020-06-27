Karnataka: Lockdown not on cards, government to ramp up testing

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State government on Friday reiterated that it has no plans to shut down Bengaluru, and will ramp up testing capacity to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. With the number of cases in the capital increasing, the government has decided to increase the number of tests each day from 4,000 to 7,500, and also have swab testing facilities in all assembly segments in Bengaluru. A day after Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa pointed out that his government is not keen on imposing a lockdown in the State, he called Bengaluru MLAs and MPs of all parties for a meeting to seek their views on measures to be taken to contain the infection.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka told reporters after the meeting that the government is not thinking of a lockdown, and instead, will take measures to fight the pandemic even as it boosts economic activities. Ashoka, who is also Covid-19 in-charge in Bengaluru, said that on an average, 4,000 tests are done in Bengaluru every day, and this will be increased to 7,500 per day.

The government appointed senior IAS officer Tushar Girinath to look into bed allotment for those who test positive, as there were reports about patients having to wait 24-48 hours to get a bed at private hospitals. “Instead of telling patients what they should do, hospital authorities can inform the nodal officers of their area to make arrangements for beds. A patient who tests positive should be sent to hospital or into quarantine within eight hours. Asymptomatic patients will be sent to hotels, and people with symptoms will be sent to hospitals.

This will give us more hospital beds.” Ashoka said that on an average, Bengaluru is reporting 100 to 200 cases a day. The government has estimated the number of cases for the next month, and a blueprint has been prepared to tackle it. “In the next four to five days, we will get a clear picture. In the next week, 7,300 additional beds will be arranged. We will keep 20 per cent additional beds. At present, in government-owned Covid centres, there are 819 beds of which 625 are filled, and 190 are vacant.

Similarly, in government hospitals with 450 bed capacity, 170 are available,” he said, adding that there is a proposal to use Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre, Metropole Community Hall and Legacy Hall to treat Covid patients. Wedding halls, community halls, exhibition centres and hotels will be transformed into quarantine centres,” he said. Compared to other big cities, Bengaluru has few positive cases, Ashoka said. The MLAs who attended the meeting assured the government of full cooperation in tackling Covid. CM Yediyurappa, too, stressed on not imposing lockdown. “We have identified private hospitals and directed them to reserve 50% of their beds,” he said.

Congress MLAs demand lockdown

Some Congress representatives from Bengaluru are said to have demanded that the government impose a lockdown as the number of cases in Bengaluru is increasing, at the meeting on Friday. CMO sources said that Shanthinagar MLA NA Haris, former minister Ramalinga Reddy and Bengaluru Rural MP DK Suresh demanded a lockdown. BJP MLAs supported the CM, who said a lockdown will impact the economy and they need to take measures to fight the pandemic and boost the economy. Congress and JDS MLAs complained about the quality of food provided to patients in hospitals, unavailability of beds and facilities at quarantine centres.