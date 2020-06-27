STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Police firing: Mangaluru top cop Harsha shunted out a week after filing of charge sheet

Harsha was under fire over alleged police excess. Opposition parties and several organisations had demanded his transfer over the deaths.

Published: 27th June 2020 04:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2020 04:28 PM   |  A+A-

Mangaluru Police Commissioner Dr P S Harsh

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: City police commissioner PS Harsha has been transferred barely a week after a charge sheet was filed in the court over the Mangaluru violence case that took place on December 19, 2019. Two persons were killed and several injured in the police firing on anti-CAA protestors.

Harsha was under fire over alleged police excess. Opposition parties and several organisations had demanded his transfer over the deaths.

A report by the People's Tribunal on the incident led by retired Supreme Court judge V Gopala Gowda had said that the action of the police personnel seems to contravene significant limitations of their powers while pressing for the constitution of a judicial commission of inquiry to probe the incident.

Several actions and statements of Harsha with regard to the incident had come under the scanner and were construed to be biased against a particular community. In a few FIRs related to the incident, the unidentified accused were named as 'Muslims'.

Harsha had earlier clarified that the police had no other option but to fire at the protesters who had torched a police station in Bunder and broke into a weapons shop. The two incidents, however, were not found to be true when reporters visited the spot after the incident. He had stated that over 7,000 protestors armed with stones and lethal weapons attacked the police. But, according to CCTV footage from the spot, there was not even one-fourth of the number claimed by the top cop present on the spot.

Harsha also called the journalists from Kerala, who arrived in the city to cover the aftermath of the incident, as 'anti-social' elements. The statement has also been under the scanner. Video footage of an Inspector asking his colleagues why no one is killed despite several rounds of firing had also led to the intention of the cops behind the firing.a

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mangaluru police firing anti-CAA protest PS Harsha Mangaluru Police
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp