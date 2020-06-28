1,247 skip paper in Davanagere

By Express News Service

DAVANAGERE: The SSLC Mathematics examination was held across 93 examination centres in the district on Saturday. Out of 21,991 students, 20,804 wrote the paper, while 1,247 remained absent.

Speaking on the arrangements, deputy director of public instruction Parameshwarappa said, “All the SOPs were followed before conducting the examination. One student was not keeping well and wrote the exam in a separate room.

A total of 80 students came from containment zones.” Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Mahantesh Bilagi visited the examination centres at a Government High school in Siddaganga to boost students’ confidence. As per the directions of the district administration, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPc were declared at the centres.